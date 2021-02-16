Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAGHAVJUYAL Raghav Juyal on hosting Dance Deewane 3: Don't like to go much by script on reality shows

Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal who is all set to host the third season of the dance reality show Dance Deewane said he does not like to go by the script while hosting reality shows. "Generally shows have scripting. I don't like to go much by the script. I do everything at the moment and capture it and then have fun. It comes with all honesty. I believe in that," Raghav told IANS.

The third season of Dance Deewane will be judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Raghav, who has collaborated with Dharmesh many times in the past, says it is like having a family-like vibe on set. "Even with Madhuri ma'am, we have a good bond. I think it is like a family and when you see the show," he said.

"You can call me a dance Deewana," said Raghav, who is gearing up for his new show.

Previously, Raghav has featured in dance-based films and has hosted reality shows. He rose to fame after being a finalist in the dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance. Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show. He was later seen hosting the show, besides the franchise Nach Baliye 7, Super Dancer, and Dance Plus among others. Raghav is loved and appreciated for his comic timings too. He recently made his appearance in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Raghav was seen taking a dig at the contestants using crass language on the show.

Raghav was also seen in films such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bahut Hua Sammaan, and will next be seen in the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra. He was last seen in the Zee5 series Abhay Season 2.

- with IANS inputs