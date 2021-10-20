Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Radhe Shyam: Fans can't keep calm after Prabhas announces teaser release on his birthday

Prabhas has already treated his fans with an exciting update ahead of his 42nd birthday on October 23. The day is going to be extra special for his fans as they will also get to see the first official teaser of his most awaited film 'Radhe Shyam'. On Wednesday (October 20), Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film, revealing that the teaser will be out on Saturday.

In the poster, he can be seen giving a serious intense look. Interestingly, the previous promotional materials showcased him as a mild-mannered and romantic hero. "Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages," he captioned the poster.

Fans became too excited after hearing about the teaser's update. "Can't wait for 23rd," a social media user wrote. "It must be a birthday treat for all of us," another one commented.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film. "Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam," she added.

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The project is multilingual, scheduled to release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story will release in theatres nationwide on Makar Sankranti 2022.

-with ANI inputs