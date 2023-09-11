Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film to clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again | Release date out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pushpa 2 update

The much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the theaters on Independence Day, 2024. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, film will release in cinemas across the world on 15th August, 2024. The film is the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, which won the National Award for the Best Actor and the Best Music Director.

The film will release in cinemas worldwide in a multitude of languages. Directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Fans across the country have been eagerly waiting for the release date of the sequel of Pushpa. The fan frenzy has been at an all-time high with glimpses of the shoot of 'Pushpa2' that Allu shared on social media.

About Pushpa

Ever since Pushpa hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The film has taken over the nation with its iconic dialogues, storyline and addictive music. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the mot lovable characters in the history of Indian Cinema as he resonated with masses across language or strata. The world created by maestro director Sukumar achieved cult status and set it up for a even bigger sequel.

Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise, transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to political rallies.

Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

