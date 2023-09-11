Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Riteish Deshmukh REACTS after fans spot baby bump in her photo

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2023 16:15 IST
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant?

Genelia D'Souza recently made headlines after the news of her pregnancy went viral on social media. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, who are among the cutest couple of Bollywood, posed for an event in Mumbai, where fans noticed the 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress keeping a hand on her belly, as if, she was holding it, fueling pregnancy rumours. For the unversed, Riteish and Genelia are doting parents to their two children- eight-year-old son Riaan, and seven-year-old son Rahyl. 

Riteish Deshmukh reacts 

Riteish Deshmukh has now addressed Genelia's pregnancy rumours and said they are 'absolutely untrue.' On Monday, the actor  took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the portal speculating about Genelia's pregnancy and wrote, "I wouldn't mind having 2-3 more but unfortunately, this is untrue." The couple attended an event on September 9 and while posing for the paps, the actress, in a blue dress, was seen holding her belly, due to which many guessed that she might be pregnant. The headline of the stated article read, "Is Genelia D'Souza pregnant? Fans spot baby bump as she poses with Riteish Deshmukh." 

