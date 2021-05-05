Wednesday, May 05, 2021
     
  5. Punjabi actor Sukhjinder Shera passes away in Uganda; fans & celebs mourn the loss

Actor-director Sukhjinder Shera of Punjabi film industry passed away on Wednesday.

New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2021 16:31 IST
Actor-director Sukhjinder Shera of Punjabi film industry passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last in Uganda, South Africa. Sukhjinder's assistant Jagdev Singh confirmed the sad demise. Actor Sukhjinder Shera was a resident of Malkapur. He visited his friend in Kenya, South African, on 17 April. He had a high fever on 25 April, after which he came to know about pneumonia. He was admitted to a hospital, where he died at around 2 am on Wednesday. 

Sukhjinder Shera has appeared in many famous Punjabi films. Which includes 'Yaari Jatt Di' and 'Jatt Te Zameen'. He was recently shooting for the upcoming film Yaar Bailey. Sukhjinder's family wants to bring his mortal remains to Punjab from Uganda, for which they have approached the Central Government. 

His sudden demise has sent shock wave across the industry and friends and fans have been mourning the loss.

