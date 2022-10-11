Project K: FIRST poster of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer unveiled on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VYJAYANTHIFILMS FIRST look of Project K revealed

On the special day of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, the makers of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' revealed the first look of the movie. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted revealing the poster and captioning it as "A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir – Team #ProjectK (Sic)”.

The poster shows a fist in the air. Check out the tweet.

As soon as the look was released, fans started pouring best wishes and giving the megastar birthday wishes. Amitabh Bachchan will be essaying the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi thriller film. Big B's role is inspired by the son of Dronacharya, Ashwathama from Mahabharat. It is said that the film revolves around Ashwatthama and his evolution and transformation over the years. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is for the first time the director will be working with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. This new pairing seems very fresh as it will mark the first time collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas and Deepika and Prabhas.

'Project K' has become the talk of the town as even celebrities cant stop themselves from lauding the movie. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has worked with Nag Ashwin in Mahanati, recently said, “I know everybody is dying to know about Project K. I had the good fortune of just peeping into the sets. I guarantee you it is going to change Indian cinema forever. I don’t think anybody’s thinking the way Nagi is. I think only Prabhas garu can give directors like Nagi the chance to dream so big. I can’t wait. I know none of you can. It’s going to be spectacular”.

To celebrate the actor's immense contribution to Bollywood. The best of his movies from the golden era of the 70s and 80s is been re-released in cinemas. Movies like Don, Deewaar, Kaalia, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Abhimaan, Kaala Patthar and others have been released with packed houses across Mumbai. Filmgoers and Bachchan fans stormed the cinemas, just to revisit the magic and charisma of the star.

Also Read: India's Oscar entry Chhello Show's child actor Rahul Koli dies of Cancer

Also Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan welcome Twins: Tamil Nadu government to conduct surrogacy inquiry

Latest Entertainment News