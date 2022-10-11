Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan welcome Twins: Tamil Nadu government to conduct surrogacy inquiry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WIKKIOFFICIAL Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome Twins

As Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys into their beautiful world on Sunday, the producer shared the news via his social media account by posting adorable pictures of the little bundle of joy. It is 4 months since they wedded and reports emerged that the babies were conceived out of surrogacy. After these revelations, many legal experts raised concerns that surrogacy has been illegal in India since January except for a few exceptions. To this Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian recently said that the state government will seek an explanation from the couple in the matter.

Though the couple is yet to comment on this matter reports have claimed that they welcomed their children via surrogacy. This is not the first time that any celebrity has opted for surrogacy most notably Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, and more. Since surrogacy has been made illegal in January this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh might not have had to face the trouble as the couple started the surrogacy procedure before December 2021, when commercial surrogacy was allowed. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 was passed in December 2021 and came into effect on January 25, 2022. It has banned commercial surrogacy, only allowing for altruistic surrogacy. The new rules also state only a couple who have a ‘medical indication necessitating gestational surrogacy’, only an Indian woman who is a widow or divorcee between the ages of 35 and 45 years can opt for surrogacy.

On the work, Nayanthara will soon be seen opposite Shah Ruk Khan in Atlee's Jawan. There has been a lot of speculation about Nayanthara playing Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in the movie Jawan ever since it was revealed. The king Khan himself revealed in an Instagram live discussing 'Jawan' and said, "There is Nayanthara ji in it". The movie is helmed by Atlee and is the first pan-India project of Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for several years before tying the knot in June this year in Mahabalipuram. Their wedding was attended by several celebs from across the country.

