GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer earns over Rs 100 cr, mints money in North too

Follow us on Image Source : GODFATHER GodFather

GodFather Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather is minting money worldwide. The lavishly-made political action thriller, which took a grand opening for Dussehra, dominated the box office worldwide during its extended weekend. The film, which has Salman Khan appearing in a brief but powerful role, seems to be performing reasonably well, with positive reports coming in from almost everywhere.

GodFather Box Office Report

According to the makers of the film, GodFather crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within the first five days of its release. Director Mohan Shared an update on social media regarding the same. He posted a poster of the film with details of the Box Office Collection and thanked Rajinikanth for watching the film. "Superstar watched #Godfather.. Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version. Thank u so much Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt."

About GodFather

The film's story is quite gripping as it revolves around the power struggle in a political party soon after the death of the state's Chief Minister. While the Chief Minister's daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are at the heart of a power grab.

Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah and music by Thaman.

Latest Entertainment News