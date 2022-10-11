PS 1 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya-Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan I enters Rs 400 cr club

Follow us on Image Source : PONNIYIN SELVAN PS 1 Box Office Collection

PS 1 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai and Chiyaan Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan I is on a record breaking spree. The film has become highest grossing Kollywood film of 2022. Earning rave reviews, and positive word of mouth is working in the film's favour and as a result audiences both in India and overseas are thronging cinema halls to watch Mani Ratnam's spectacle.

PS 1 Box Office Report

Sharing an update about the film, Trade analyst Ramesha Bala in a series of tweets shared PS1's box office collections. He tweeted, "#PS1 joins the exclusive ₹ 400 Crs WW Gross Club.. Only the 3rd #Kollywood movie after #2Point0 and #Vikram to join the club!"

"#PS1 - 2022's Highest Grossing Hindi movie dubbed from Tamil, ahead of #Vikram," he added in another post.

Even though PS 1 has entered Rs 400 cr club worldwide, it is yet to break the record of 2 Point O. "#2Point0 will remain highest grossing #Kollywood (Tamil, Telugu dub and Hindi dub) Movie at the WW Box office.. #PS1 will become highest grossing Tamil (single language) movie at the WW Box office.." Bala informed.

Talking about the film's Hindi collections, Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#PS1 *#Hindi version* is super-steady in Weekend 2 [₹ 3.80 cr]... Should comfortably cross ₹ 25 cr, has an outside chance of hitting ₹ 30 cr... Fri 70 lacs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 18.05 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

About Ponniyin Selvan I

'Ponniyin Selvan' is a brilliant story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

