India's Oscar entry Chhello Show's child actor Rahul Koli dies of Cancer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MADMAX6_12 Chhello Show's child actor Rahul Koli dies of Cancer

The makers of 'Chhello Show' (The Last Show), India's official entry to the Oscars gets heartbreaking news as Rahul Koli the child artist took his last breath on October 2. The 15-year-old child star was reportedly battling cancer. His father, Ramu Koli confirmed the news. Ramu, who drives an auto for a living, told The Times of India, “He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that". 'Chhello Show' is slated to release on 14 October.

Rahul Kol's funeral took place in his hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar. As per the report, Rahul developed a low-grade fever initially which kept coming back despite multiple treatments. He was taken to Jamnagar for further treatment before he was hospitalized in Ahmedabad. “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast, and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals," his father shared.

It was also reported that Rahul's father had to sell his auto rikshaw for the treatment however when the crew of the film found out, they helped him buy back the auto. “We have been with the family looking after Rahul for weeks but in the end, he could not be saved," Pan Nalin, director of the film said. This sudden demise of an emerging star has left the team of the film in sorrow.

Making entry to the Oscars, 'Chhello Show' is a coming-of-age drama that focuses on a nine-year-old who loves cinema and how he bribes his way into a movie palace and spends his summer vacation watching movies from the projection booth. The cast includes Bhavin Rabri, Richa Meena, Vikas Bata, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, and Rahul Koli.

