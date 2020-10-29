Producer Anil Naidu passes away, celebrities offer condolences

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARTHOSENGUPTA Ad filmmaker Anil Naidu passes away

Popular film editor and producer Anil Naidu has passed away. His friends from the industry are paying tribute to him on social media. Anil Naidu spent a long time in the advertising world and was a co-producer of Amitabh Bachchan's film Paa and Akshay Kumar's films 'Mission Mangal' and 'Padman'. He died late on Wednesday evening. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Go well my friend Anil Naidu. A man with a very big hear" RJ Alok tweeted, "Ever Smiling Anil Naidu Sir , Too early to leave !! Shocking it is !! Disappointed but relieved ..Om Shanti"

Legendary cinematographer PC Sreeram also mourned the loss with a tweet. He said, "#RestInPeace Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. May your soul rest in peace. #Hopeproductions #RBalki #Gowrishinde".

Go well my friend Anil Naidu. A man with a very big heart. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 28, 2020

Ever Smiling Anil Naidu Sir , Too early to leave !! Shocking it is !! 😥🙏



Om Shanti 🙏 — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 28, 2020

When R Balki and his wife Gauri Shinde opened their production house Hope Production, they also brought Anil Naidu on board. He started his career as a video editor and edited all the popular advertising films in the country. He also opened his own production house and independently directed and edited all the advertising films.In Hope Productions, Anil handled the work of 'English Vinglish', 'Shamitabh', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Ki and Ka', 'Padman' and 'Mission Mangal'.



After working in the advertising world for years, when Anil Naidu came into the world of feature films, his working methods won the hearts of people. He was a filmmaker who took care of the entire unit personally and was known to pay daily salaried workers in his presence at the end of the shoot. Apart from commercial films, he also worked on Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Paa'.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage