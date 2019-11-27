Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding anniversary surprise for husband Nick Jonas is the cutest. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s pre-wedding anniversary surprise for husband Nick Jonas is the cutest

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to celebrate their one year of togetherness, their first wedding anniversary on December 1. The actress who was in India recently shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger has now flown back to her American singer husband to be with him as they ring into their special day. However, PeeCee did not meet Nick empty-handed but had the cutest surprise for him. The actress presented him with a German Shepherd pup and made his morning extra beautiful.

Nick Jonas couldn’t contain his excitement after receiving his pre-wedding anniversary surprise from his beautiful wife Priyanka and shared the cutest video on his Instagram. He wrote, “Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.” PeeCee also reposted the same video and wrote, “so much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby.”

There is no denying that Nick Jonas, one-third of the popular band Jonas Brothers, is extremely happy with his gift as he has already created an Instagram account for him- Gino The German. Also, he has been posting photos with him, cuddling him and playing with him. Check out more of their cute photos here-

Priyanka Chopra already has a chihuahua named Diana. Just when the actress welcomed another pup to her house, she made sure that her ‘little baby’ Diana doesn’t feel left out. PeeCee even wrote on her Instagram post that “we still love you mostest @diariesofdiana”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur last year on December 1 and 2. The couple first had a wedding with Hindu rituals and looked gorgeous in traditional attires by designer Sabyasachi. On December 2, they had a white wedding and Priyanka carried the longest veil in the world. Their wedding photos became an instant hit on social media.

