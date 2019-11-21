Priyanka Chopra dedicates special video for husband Nick and Jonas Brothers post Grammy 2020 nomination

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra dedicates special video for husband Nick and Jonas Brothers

International star Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine as after 10 years, her husband bagged another Grammy nomination for his song. On Wednesday, the official Grammys 2020 nomination list came out and it was celebration time for the Jonas Brothers as their first song Sucker after their reunion earned a nomination. While PeeCee is not with her husband currently, she shared a cute video sharing special moments of the band and wrote, “So proud of you @jonasbrothers!! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad”

The Jonas Brother after six long years and it is after a decade that they earned another Grammy Nominations. Soon after the announcement, fans, as well as other celebrities, started sharing congratulation on social media and PeeCee was one of the first. The actress is currently in India for the shoot of her next film The White Tiger, she missed the celebrations but definitely made it special for her husband.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

Post Grammy nominations, Kevin Jonas wrote, "Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!" Joe Jonas also shared a video in which the band members can be seen reacting to the news and wrote, “10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy thank you!”

The Grammy Awards 2020 will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th. Other than Jonas Brothers’ Sucker, Ariana Grande & Social House’s Boyfriend, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road and — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s Senorita are also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group category.

