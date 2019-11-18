Nick Jonas reveals what he steals from Priyanka Chopra's skincare products

Monday, November 18, 2019
     
Nick Jonas who will next be seen in Jumanji 2 reveals what he steals from actress and wife Priyanka Chopra's skincare products.

New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2019 13:50 IST
Counted amongst one of the most adorable couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to impress their fans. Either through their PDA or through their statements for each other, the duo knows how to make their fans fall in love with them every time they talk about each other or makes a public appearance. The couple who is known for the good looks they carry seems to be quite interested in the skincare products which are obviously necessary for them. But do you know, Nick has a habit of stealing something from the actress' routine?

Yes, that's true. The singer-actor in a recent interview opened up about the fact that he loves using sheet masks from Priyanka's skincare routine. He said, "I don’t know who makes them, but [I take her] sheet masks. Then I’ll occasionally run out of facial moisturiser or something and I’ll use hers. I think she likes it [laughs]. She likes to share. Or maybe she doesn’t. We’ll see."

❤️

The couple recently made news when they set neighborhood records after shelling out $ 20 million for their new home in Los Angeles. Reports in the Wall Street Journal stated out that Nickyanka has shelled out $20 million for a 20,000-square-foot property. They have also become neighbours to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who had invested $14.1 million for a 15,000-square-foot home just three miles away. The report also states that PeeCee and Nick’s house includes 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, outdoor space, and high ceilings. 

And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas

It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.  Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas 📹/📷: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik

The couple will soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 1 for which they will definitely make some romantic arrangements. On the work front, PeeCee is these days in India for the shooting of The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Nick will also be seen in Jumanji 2, the trailer of which came out on Monday. Have a look at the same:

