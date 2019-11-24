Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif shares adorable selfie with her 'girls' Priyanka Chopra and Arpita Khan

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif posed for a photo with Arpita Khan Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and fans can't stop gushing over it either. Katrina looked pretty in a black outfit while her face was everything glowy, and Priyanka made for a statement as she wore yellow matching separates, having all our attention. For those who wouldn't know, the entire Bharat fiasco had lead to rumours about people wondering if Priyanka and Katrina are not on talking terms, but well, the picture has an answer for itself

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared the adorable selfie and wrote, "Girls". Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor also shared a selfie which featured some of the most glamourous faces of Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra is in India to shoot for her next film, an adaptation of Booker Prize-winning book The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora.

