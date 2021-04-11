Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra turns up heat in black at BAFTA 2021, see what Nick has to say

Bollywood actress and Global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to be one of the presenters at the upcoming 74 British Academy Film Awards. She shared pictures of her gorgeous look for the big event. The star studded event will take place on April 10 and 11, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. She simply wrote 'BAFTAs' followed with a butterfly emoticon in the caption. In the pictures, Priyanka looked breathtakingly beautiful as she strikes a pose. She can be seen donning a formal yet glamorous black suit that has a multicolour handpainted, beaded and pleated butterfly mosaic. She completes the look with bold Dark maroon lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and statement earrings.

Priyanka's posts garnered a lot of love and praises from her fans and followers. But one comment that stole the attention was of husband Nick Jonas who posted a series of fire emojis. Indeed, Priyanka is turning the heat up in these pictures.

Priyanka's film The White Tiger has bagged two major nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Adarsh Gaurav. She made it to the notable list of presenters at the awards ceremony along with celebrities like Phoebe Dynevor, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Richard E Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Recently Priyanka along with Nick Jonas recently announced the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards this year. With that, Priyanka Chopra also became the first Indian in history to announce the Oscar nominees.

On the professional front, Priyanka will next be seen in Text For You which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. She also has Matrix 4 in the kitty.