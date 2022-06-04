Priyanka Chopra gives sweet surprise to 'jaan' Nick Jonas in Las Vegas hotel room; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's sweet surprise for Nick Jonas

Highlights Priyanka Chopra cheered for her husband Nick ahead of his concert

Nick jetted off to Las Vegas for a five-night Jonas Brothers concert

Priyanka and Nick became parents to baby girl Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022

Priyanka Chopra exactly knows how to keep her husband Nick Jonas happy. She never fails to make up for her absence around him. Sometimes through surprise visits, mushy posts and sometimes through surprises cakes and balloons. On Saturday, the actress once again gave a sweet surprise to the singer ahead of his tour in Las Vegas. Priyanka treated Nick with a bottle of champagne, balloons and a romantic note in his hotel room in Vegas. The note read, "Vegas residency baby, crush it. Wish I could be there. Love, Pri."

Both the stars took to their Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the cute surprise with their fans and followers. Priyanka shared on her story, “Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nikjonas Who is gonna be in Vegas tonight?”

Priyanka Chopra sweet surprise for Nick Jonas

Nick shared a video. In another story, he shared a mirror selfie and wrote, "Night one. Vegas."

Image Source : IG/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra sweet surprise for Nick Jonas

Nick and Priyanka recently welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. On the occasion of Mother's Day, both of them revealed that their baby Malti Marie had finally arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days. In a long post, Priyanka wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you," she concluded.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for Citadel. She has been sharing the glimpses from the sets with her fans and followers. She also received a customized car from her husband, Nick to have a fun ride on the sets. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets swanky car from husband Nick Jonas as he takes care of her 'cool quotient'; see pic

She will also be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar.directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.