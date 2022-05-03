Priyanka Chopra sums up what Eid away from home feels like: Majorly missing biryani and sevaiya

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Highlights Priyanka Chopra, on the occasion of Eid 2022 wished all her fans

The actress said she misses Eid celebrations back home

Priyanka Chopra sums up what Eid feels like if you're not at home. You miss the magnificent aroma of biryani and long to taste the sweetness of sevaiya. The Bollywood actress whose presently in LA with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas shared that she's majorly missing Eid celebrations back home. Wishing her fans a happy Eid 2022, the actress on her Instagram Story wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone. May your homes and hearts be filled with love."

She went on to write how she misses the essence of Eid in India by adding, "Majorly missing the biryani and sevaiya back home."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's Eid 2022 wish

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas apparently skipped this year's Met Gala 2022, as the duo welcomed their baby girl through surrogacy in January this year. Reportedly they have been busy being new parents.

Related | Met Gala 2022: Why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped it? A look at NickYanka's past appearances

While the couple announced welcoming a child in January this year, they have been tight-lipped about their little one. The couple has neither confirmed if it's a daughter nor they have spoken about the name. However, media reports suggest that their child has been named, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

'TMZ' has seen the birth certificate of the couple's child and has reported the baby girl's name. 'TMZ' also revealed her time of delivery as January 15, 8 pm (Pacific Standard Time).

While Malti is an Indian name of Sanskrit origin, Marie is a Christian name. The newborn has both her parents' surnames and her names honour both her parents' heritage and culture.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had shared the news of the little one lighting up their hearts with her arrival, a few days after her birth, on their social media.

Taking to her Instagram in January, Priyanka had shared a note where she wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."