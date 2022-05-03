Met Gala 2022: Why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped it? A look at NickYanka's past appearances

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Met Gala 2022: Why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped it? Wondered fans as the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit rolled down its red carpet for popular faces in New York City. Apparently, the new parents, who welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year decided to stay in LA and spend some time with their newborn. However, the second Jonas brother Joe and his wife Sophie Turner did appear on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' first Met Gala appearance together

NickYanka fans know how important and special Met Gala is for the couple. It is believed that when Chopra and Jonas first attended the Met Gala together in 2017, sparks flew between them instantly. However, it was Nick slipping into PeeCee's DMs on social media that broke the ice for the couple. It was a year later in 2018, that India's 'Desi Girl' and American pop star started dating, after seeing each other again at that year's Met Gala in May.

Nickyanka's love story, engagement and wedding

Just months after, in July 2018, on Priyanka's birthday, Nick popped up the question to her as he went down on his knees with a ring in his hands. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke - she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence," Nick opened up about the incident while speaking to Vogue in 2018.

Later, PeeCee too shared details of it by sharing a cuddly mirror selfie on Instagram. She wrote: "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day, you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas (sic)."

Just a month later in August, the duo got engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony when Nick and his family flew to India and later in December 2018, they married with lavish wedding ceremonies.

Priyanka and Nick's bold sartorial picks for 2019 Met Gala

In 2019, Priyanka and Nick again walked the red carpet of the Met Gala, but this time hand-in-hand as a married couple. The two also served as co-chairs at the 2019 event looking absolutely ravishing in their bold and experimental look.

After a cancelled event in 2020 and a delayed one in 2021, fans were looking forward to seeing them yet again on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but to their disappointment, the couple did not. They seem busy nestling their newborn daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On January 21 the couple had shared the happy news on Instagram with a statement that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” Chopra wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”