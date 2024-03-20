Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from her Ayodhya's Ram Temple visit with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her Ayodhya visit on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra along with her daughter Malti Marie, husband Nick Jonas, and mother Madhu Jonas visited Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday. The Hollywood actor was spotted in a yellow saree, whereas Nick opted for a white kurta pant set. On Wednesday afternoon, when the actor reached Ayodhya International Airport, she was welcomed by the media and the local public. Later, the couple made their way into the much talked about newly built temple. And now PC took to her Instagram profile to share pictures from her Ram Temple visit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a series of photos and a video where she can be spotted with her family. PC also posted an image of Lord Ram's idol on her Instagram. "जय सिया राम| Blessings for the little one and the family," read her caption.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra reached Mumbai last week with her daughter Malti for the store launch of Bulgari in the city. Later she was joined by her husband Nick in Mumbai. The couple recently enjoyed a vacation in Dubai, pictures of which were also shared by PC on her Instagram profile.

If reports are to be believed then PC will soon be seen in a Bollywood film. She met Farhaan Akhtar for her Bollywood debut. PC may either be meeting Akhtar for Excel Productions' Jee Le Zara featuring Katrina and Alia. Or she may also be in talks with him for Don 3.

On PeeCee's work front

The former Miss World was last seen in the romantic comedy flick Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. The film is the English remake of the 2016 German film titled SMS fur Dich. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the action comedy film, Heads of State. The upcoming film will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Stephen Root in key roles.

