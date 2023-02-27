Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Citadel, actress is on the kill in Russo Brothers' spy thriller

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Stills from Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra

While fans have been eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra's upcoming series Citadel, the actress treated her fans by sharing the first look. In the show, Priyanka will be seen playing an elite spy named Nadia Sinh. The series also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and will premiere its first two episodes on April 28. The streaming rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video.

Taking to her Instagram Handle, Priyanka shares a series of photos and wrote, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime." In the photos, PeeCee can be seen in a red dress as she points a gun at someone. Later, she can be seen teaming up with Richard's character as they head out on a mission. As soon as the photos were shared, fans and celebrities started pouring their wishes and flooded comment section.

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who co-starred with her in The White Tiger, dropped red heart emojis and shared, "Awesomeeeeee." Samantha Ruth Prabhu who has been signed alongside Varun Dhawan for the Indian version of Citadel also expressed her joy, she wrote "Yasss with lots of fire emojis". Fans added that they were 'so excited' for the upcoming series. One fan commented, "Priyanka is about to slay as always." Another person said, "Excuse me? WHAT!!! It's so good."

In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka taled about his character in the series. “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of. It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.”

Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

