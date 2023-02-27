Ranbir Kapoor calls boycott Bollywood 'baseless', hails Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling stills

One of the most anticipated movies, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with a fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for its theatrical release. As the release date approaches, the duo is busy with promotions. Recently, during an event, Ranbir opened up about the boycott Bollywood trend, he called it completely baseless and hailed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan.

During a media interaction, Ranbir said, "If you ask me about any call about 'boycott Bollywood', I really find that baseless. There are so many negative things coming post-pandemic. Films are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So audiences come to theatres to forget worries. They come to watch films on big screen, to have a good time. I just don't know (comprehend) the boycott thing".

Though the actor did not specify the context of his comments, most recently, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan faced boycott Bollywood calls over the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone. "What Pathaan has managed to do, the film industry needed it. Very happy and grateful that Pathaan has done that. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success for Pathaan. I have seen him as an actor, and I have been able to work with him several times. He gave so much to this industry. I am very proud of him", he added.

He also talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos". Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled." It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It`s a love you cannot describe," he added.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on 8th March.

Also Read: Selfiee becomes Akshay Kumar’s worst first weekend film; his lowest in a decade

Also Read: Sunny Leone back on LinkedIn after the networking site blocked her account; actress drops video

Latest Entertainment News