Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth's dance video goes viral, netizens laud their chemistry

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth garnered a lot of attention with their on-screen romance in Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 directorial Maha Samudram. Now as per the latest media reports they both are currently in a relationship. Social media is buzzing with claims that they are a couple in reality now. Now more fuel was added to their dating rumours after a video of the duo dancing together has set the internet on fire.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth danced together on viral song Tum Tum and their moves, chemistry totally caught our eyes. They look super cute and we definitely manifest to see them together very soon on the big screen. The duo makes for an adorable pair. Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared a dance reel with rumoured beau Siddharth. She captioned the video with monkey emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "Are they dating? If yes these two are adorable!". Another one wrote, "Waiting for the big news. Announce soon please!". Another one added, "Cutest post on Instagram". "Absolutely loved this! Too cute!", commented another fan. Celebrities like Dia Mirza also commented, she wrote, "Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej". Following her Sophie Choudhary also wrote, "Ok these monkeys are tooooo cute".

Though both have not accepted their relationship officially, the duo is often seen making public appearances together. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception, attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai to Sharwanand's engagement, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on many occasions. Recently, Siddharth shared a photo on social media where he was spotted wearing a t-shirt Aditi had previously worn.

