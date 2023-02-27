Selfiee becomes Akshay Kumar’s worst first weekend film; his lowest in a decade

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKKISKIRA Akshay Kumar fan page upload

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee', which was released in cinemas on Friday, February 24, 2023, failed to impress audiences and critics alike. The film became one of Akshay Kumar’s lowest career openers and continued to perform underwhelmingly over the weekend. This is the 5th consecutive film that has underperformed at the box office for Akshay Kumar. The actor has had a series of underperforming films including Ram Setu, Bacchan Paandey and others.

While its opening day had sealed the film's fate, its negligible growth on day 2 further cemented the fact that this Akshay Kumar starrer is heading towards disastrous box office status. 'Selfiee' box office collection started with around Rs 2.60 crore, earned Rs 3.75 crore on its second day and has now got Rs 3.90 crore on its third day, according to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total collection after 3 three days stands at around Rs 10 crore.

Akshay's all films that were released in theatres in 2022 have failed to record huge numbers. Last year's Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj were also box-office flops. Talking about his three-four flops in a row, Akshay told Aaj Tak, "This is not happening with me for the first time. In my career, I have had 16 consecutive flops at a time. There was a time when I had eight films in a row that did not work. Now, I have had three-four films in a row that did not work. The thing is that it happens due to your own fault, film ka na chalna (a film not working). The audience has changed, you need to change, you need to dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience requires to see something else."

Akshay added, "It is a great alarm, aapki film nahi chal rahi to galti aapki hai (If your films are not working, it is your fault). When your films flop in a row, it is an alarm for you that it is time for you to change. Mai koshish kar raha hun, wahi kar sakta hoon (I am trying to change, that is all I can do)." He also said that he'd like to tell everyone that when films don't work, the audience must not be blamed. “Do not blame the audience or anyone else. It is my fault, 100%. Aapki film na chalna is not because of audience. It is because of what you selected. Maybe you have not given the right ingredients in the film.”

About Selfiee

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Production backs it along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Also Read: Sunny Leone back on LinkedIn after the networking site blocked her account; actress drops video

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra yet again takes a dig at Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Latest Bollywood News