Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and other celebs mourn death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. He was just 41 and was accompanied by his daughter Gianna to a sports academy that was holding youth basketball tournaments when the incident happened. The news has come as a shock to many Hollywood as well as Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and many other celebrities mourned the death of the 18-time NBA All-Star with their tweets.

PeeCee dedicated a heart-warming post for the basketball champion and wrote, "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened.”

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor also paid their condolences through social media. While Arjun wrote, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless,” Ranveer wished for the lost soul. Check out all the reactions here-

Kobe Bryant became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.

Kobe Bryant’s death came as a shock just before the Grammys 2020. When the world of entertainment and music was gearing up for the biggest night in Hollywood, the news came and broke many hearts. Priyanka, who has attended the event with American singer husband Nick Jonas, paid a tribute to the champion as she flaunts his jersey number ‘24’ on her nails.

