Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look oh-so-stunning at Met Gala after-party; see pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick look oh-so-stunning at Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are considered one of the hottest celebrity couples, dazzled everyone with their fashionable choices at the Met Gala 2023. They continued to showcase their impeccable fashion sense at the after-party, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present. Recently, the Citadel actress shared some pictures from the after-party on social media, which are truly mesmerising.

On Wednesday, PeeCee took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from the Met Gala 2023 after-party. The actress wore a red outfit with a black tie. Nick, on the other hand, looked sharp in a black suit.

Speaking about their Met Gala outfits, the actress opted to twin in black with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, who kept it simple in a leather blazer paired with a crisp white shirt and black pants. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits.

On the red carpet, Nick and Priyanka spoke to Emma Chamberlain and said that the Met Gala was like 'the beginning of our love story.' Emma asked Priyanka and Nick if this was like a date night for them and Nick replied, "It is. And for us, it is like the beginning of our love story." Nick recalled that it happened "6-7 years" ago. Priyanka revealed, "We walked the carpet, my first Met and Nick was kind enough to escort me on behalf of Ralph Lauren at that time." Adding to this, when Emma commented that they "kind of fell in love here," Nick nodded in affirmation and Priyanka said, "I think so. Maybe. It’s a special carpet for us.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's current project is the web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, which premiered on Prime Video on April 28. Additionally, she is set to appear in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan. In Bollywood, the actress has the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

