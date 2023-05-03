Dahaad trailer: Sonakshi Sinha & Vijay Varma starrer promises an intriguing narrative with twists and turns

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/PRIMEVIDEOINDIA Sonakshi Sinha-Vijay Varma starrer Dahaad trailer out

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming crime-thriller. The Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi directorial also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah, Manyuu Doshi, Yogi Singha, Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Nirmal Chiraniyan, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Waris Ahmed Zaidi. It is all set to release in a few days. Ahead of the release, the makers have shared the trailer for the crime-thriller.

On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account and shared the trailer for the film. Her caption read, "She’ll uncover the truth… no matter what it takes. #DahaadOnPrime, New Series and my digital debut out on May 12 only on @primevideoin trailer out now - dekho aur batao kaisa laga."

The trailer is captivating as it reveals the intense situation at a police station where Sonakshi Sinha's character Anjali Bhaati and her team are searching for an elusive serial killer played by Vijay Varma. The tension is palpable as the story unfolds, starting with a string of perplexing disappearances that prompt the team to launch an urgent investigation. Racing against the clock, they must meticulously collect all hints to catch the killer and put an end to the crime spree.

Dahaad will be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 12. Earlier this year, the series was screened at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel grabs business tycoon Anand Mahindra attention: 'Was left unmoved by the typical..'

Also read: The Kerala Story Controversy: Adah Sharma opens up on facing hate; says 'Our film is not anti-religion'

Latest Web Series News