Priyanka Chopra's Citadel grabs business tycoon Anand Mahindra attention: 'Was left unmoved by the typical..'

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller is everything it promised to be with the high-octane action trailers. Fans were bound to get hooked and wanted to know all the answers to the questions at once and this enticing series has now grabbed the attention of the business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman seems quite impressed with Priyanka Chopra's performance in the series.

Expressing his praise for the actress, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Caught the first episodes of Citadel over the weekend. I was left unmoved by the typical Russo brothers OTT plot but seeing @priyankachopra as an action hero was a revelation. She puts most of our male action heroes in the shade." He added, "Fauji brats are famous for being ambitious & adaptive & she fits that bill. You have to hand it to her: she is clearly living life on her own terms & taking on the world, one step at a time. More power to her..."

For the unversed, Priyanka hails from an army background. Her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra served in Indian Army from 1974-1997. In the series, Priyanka Chopra impressed fans as she smoothly swings from a sultry siren flirting with Mason to a tough spy who can take on the bad guys with ease. She pulls off the action scenes like a pro and still manages to look killer. Undoubtedly she justifies her role to perfection. Richard Madden on the other hand is pure charming on the screen. He looks tough but also has a flirtiness to his personality that works magic during his interaction with Nadia.

About Citadel

The titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason (Richard) seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka), and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

