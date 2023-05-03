South Actor-Director Manobala dies At 69, Rajinikanth and others mourn the loss

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER South Actor-Director Manobala dies At 69

Veteran actor-director Manobala passes away today at the age of 69. As per his publicist, he was hospitalized 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He was known for his comedy timing and self-deprecating humour. In his career spanning over 35 years, he acted in over 900 films. He is survived by his wife, Usha, and son, Harish. His demise left the entire Kollywood industry in a state of shock.

South superstar, Rajinikanth paid his tribute to the late actor. He tweeted, "I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor and my friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace".

Producer G Dhananjayan also took to Twitter and wrote that he’s shocked to learn about Manobala’s death. He tweeted, “Shocking and it's unbelievable such a sweet person and a good friend Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace (sic).” Actor Gautham Karthik also tweeted, “Heartbreaking to hear that director/actor Manobala sir is no longer with us. Was a true pleasure to work with you sir! You will be surely missed! Condolences to family, friends and loved ones...”

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, with whom Manobala got his start, said, "My student Manobala's death is an irreparable loss for me and the Tamil film industry. Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi also condoled the sudden demise, "Extremely shocked to hear this news. A man who can be everywhere and for everyone. Miss you Manobala sir."

In a throwback interview, Manobala said that he used to smoke 200 cigarettes a day. He also revealed that the money he earned through work went to the hospital for treatment. Later, when the doctors revealed that it was fatal, he quit smoking. His last on screen appearance was in Kajal Aggarwal’s Tamil horror comedy, Ghosty.

In 1979, Manobala started his film career as an assistant director with Bharathiraja’s Puthiya Vaarpugal. He also played a small role in the film. He made his directorial debut with 1982 Tamil film Aagaya Gangai. He had also directed the Hindi film, Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, starring Jeetendra. Some of his other directorial films include Pillai Nila, Sirai Parvai and Oorkavalan among others. His last directorial project was 2002 Tamil film Naina.

