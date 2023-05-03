The Kerala Story Controversy: Adah Sharma opens up on facing hate; says 'Our film is not anti-religion'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Kerala Story poster

The Kerala Story Controversy: The lead actress Adah Sharma has finally opened up about facing backlash and the political on her upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story'. The movie is currently facing criticism for hurting religious sentiments and promoting hatred. Many have come forward to demand a ban on the release of the movie which is scheduled for May 5. The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking a direction to the Centre and others not to allow the screening or release of the movie entitled 'The Kerala Story' at theatres, OTT platforms and other such avenues, and also that the trailer should be removed from the Internet.

Adah Sharma has finally shared her take on the ongoing controversy post the movie screening at JNU on Tuesday. "Yes, a few people are still calling the film, propaganda. So, our film is not any anti-religion rather it is about anti-terror organizations of course. Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficked, forcefully impregnated, and then raped again by multiple people, and the child they deliver is being taken away from them and then made suicide bombers. So when you call it a political agenda and propaganda that's just diverting the topic and trivializing this."

Watch the video here-

She further added, " Our film is about life and death. So I hope we can spread awareness to girls of all religions, sectors, and castes. And for the few who are still saying propaganda, I guess once they watch the film and see all the facts, I think they will change their minds".

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of terror organizations. The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS, it faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

