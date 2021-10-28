Priyanka Chopra gives piggyback ride to her and Nick Jonas’ ‘God daughter' Valentina, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

It's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Goddaughter and niece, Valentina's birthday. Valentina is the daughter of the eldest Jonas Brother, Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter. She turns five today and Nickyanka -- as the couple is popularly called by their fans -- made sure to make her special day a little more special. Being the cool uncle and aunt that the celebrity couple is, the duo wished the toddler with the sweetest birthday posts on Instagram Stories. While Priyanka posted a happy picture with Valentina giving a piggyback ride to the little one, Nick, on the other hand, shared an adorable candid photo of the kid.

"Happy birthday to my God daughter/ niece Valentina! Miss you," Nick wrote over the picture, whereas Priyanka captioned, "How are you 5 already?! Happy birthday Miss Valentina. You are very loved." PeeCee also tagged Valentina's parents Kevin and Danielle in the post.

Recently, Priyanka took some time off from her busy schedule to spend time in the cool blue waters of the Mediterranean sea. The actress went scuba diving accompanied by her brother-in-law Franklin Nathaniel Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra and the camera crew of Citadel. She checked into her Instagram from the Spanish coast of Villajoyosa and shared several mesmerising pictures from her Sunday outing. She wrote, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party!"

Talking of 'Citadel', the one-of-a-kind spy thriller will feature a mothership series starring Priyanka, Richard Madden and Roland Møller. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, who are the leading forces behind the Avengers franchise, the series is set to premiere on the streaming giant Amazon Prime in January 2022.

The mothership series will be backed by several local language satellite series as spin offs from India, Italy, Spain and Mexico. The Indian counterpart of the series will be reportedly directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of 'Go Goa Gone' fame and will star Varun Dhawan.

She will also be seen in "Text For You" which has Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Besides these, the actress has "Matrix 4" in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

She has a Bollywood film in her kitty too. She will be seen in "Jee Le Zaraa" with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Nick Jonas on the other hand, is busy with tours as he and his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas get back to the stage with Jonas Brothers' concerts.