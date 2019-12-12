Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas coming up with Sangeet project, to be married couples are you ready?

PriNick aka Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 1. Their wedding ceremony took place in the beautiful palace of Jodhpur where everyone saw the union of two completely different cultures. After getting inspiration from their own Sangeet ceremony, which happens to be a pre-wedding tradition of the Indians, the duo has decided to come up with a new unscripted series that will be executively produced by the two of them.

Sharing the exciting news, Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together.”

Further, she wrote, “We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending.” Have a look:

If you’re engaged to be married in the Spring or Summer of 2020, and want an epic pre-wedding celebration like ours... apply to star in our new streaming series! @nickjonas @PrimeVideo #SangeetProject



Apply here: https://t.co/g2BnKrTGxH pic.twitter.com/kqvUJpJkDF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

The sangeet ceremony of Priyanka and Nick was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace and the Baywatch actress shared the stills and videos from the same and wrote, “began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love”.

The show as per Vulture is in the process of casting and will show a mix of the sangeet tradition with some good old reality competition. Every episode will have the journey of the couple as they get ready for their special day and “rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

On the professional front, Priyanka is these days shooting for her next project The White Tiger in India opposite Rajkummar Rao due to which she missed the premiere of Nick's film Jumanji: The Last Level.

