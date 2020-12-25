Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra channels Christmas spirit with husband Nick Jonas in latest post

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday treated her fans with an adorable yet witty post on social media. Roaming hand in hand with her husband and American singer Nick Jonas on the streets of London, PeeCee shared an adorable picture with Nick and her pet dog Diana, siphoning major Christmas vibes. In the picture, the 'Fashion' star is seen sporting a white oversized puffer jacket. However, it was the funky Christmas theme sunglasses that drew attention to the post of which the actor herself laughed about in the caption.

She wrote, "Christmas spirit!" with a Christmas tree and laughing smiley emoticons.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she is missing her cute four-legged pets. On Wednesday, PeeCee took to her social media and shared an adorable picture featuring her pet dog Panda. In the photograph, Chopra is seen seated on a swing chair, in between two of her beloved pets. The picture shows her hugging her pet as she showers love on him by giving a kiss in the air with her eyes closed, while he reciprocates the love by hugging her back. She captioned the post as, "Miss you @pandathepunk."

Two days earlier, Chopra Jonas dropped the trailer of her much-anticipated film 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao in lead. On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heugalonhan in the lead roles. Apart from that, Chopra will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' also starring Keanu Reeves.

(With ANI inputs)