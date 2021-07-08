Priyanka Chopra can't stop drooling over husband Nick Jonas in THIS post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

From turning heads on the red carpet to stunning together in music videos, celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exactly know how to impress their fans. The American pop star recently took to social media to share a video of himself and his wife and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop drooling over it. In the brand endorsement video, Nick is seen working out as he moves ahead in a dapper avatar wearing funky suits.

In the new post, Nick is seen flexing his muscles as he works out with a punching bag, in black shorts and a sleeveless hoodie. Soon after, he walks near the pool, wearing a rust-coloured. Sharing her excitement, Priyanka reacted to the video by dropping a drooling emoticon in the comments box.

Meanwhile, recently Priyanka treated 'Nickyanka' fans by sharing a picture with Nick. In the throwback picture, the actress was seen dressed in a grey and white striped dress paired with sunglasses. She holds on to Nick's arm. The singer is dressed in a blue, red and white shirt, which somewhat matches the American flag. In addition, Priyanka celebrated July 4, the American Day of Independence, in her caption.

"My firework @nickjonas.. Happy 4th of July #throwback," she wrote as caption.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release