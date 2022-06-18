Priyanka Chopra 'almost' wraps up the shoot of Citadel, pampers herself with cupcake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra 'almost' wrapped up her upcoming first web series Citadel. The actress' web series debut, which has been the talk of the town for quite some time is set for release soon. Sharing a glimpse of her day on the set of the upcoming science fiction series, PeeCee gave details of the project. She also posted a set of snaps and gave an update on her wrap-up cupcake pamparation.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post

The global icon, who was shooting for Russo brother’s Citadel, showed a pink cart in the picture with a special note by her on the cast and crew of the project. In Instagram Stories, she captioned the post, "It's finally 'almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn't be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew but also ice cream!"

In another snap, she shared a picture of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the woman-owned business that made the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay".

Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. It is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'.