Prestigious Pakistan college pays musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

A prestigious Pakistani institution on Thursday (February 24) held a special concert to pay a musical tribute to legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar, one of India’s biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations across South Asia, died on February 6.

The rendition of the music legend's iconic songs resonated through the Bukhari Auditorium of Government College University (GCU) Lahore. The college’s Nazir Ahmad Music Society organised the concert to pay a tribute to the late singer. Held in a surreal setting, the event left the attendees awestruck. GCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Asghar Zaidi, senior faculty members and a large number of students attended the concert.

"The voice of Lata Mangeshkar will remain immortal in the moments of happiness, love, joy and sorrow," Zaidi said.

He appreciated the students of the society for hosting the concert. Society's in charge Kanita Shah said music knows no boundaries and connects people.

"We are great fans of Lata Ji and her songs, so we decided to give a musical tribute to the legendary singer by singing her iconic songs," said the society’s president Wajid Mukhtar.

The GCU Lahore is one of the oldest seats of higher learning in Pakistan. Founded on January 1, 1864, as the liberal arts and science college, it has served as a nourishing stream to the generations of talented men and women from the sub-continent. Late Indian actor Dev Anand had also studied at the GCU before the partition.

The 92-year-old melody queen died on February 6 at a hospital in Mumbai, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects.

