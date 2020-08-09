Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALPZ Preity Zinta cuts husband Gene Goodenough's hair: I know I have a future in Hair dressing

Actress Preity Zinta has surely learned how to cut hair during the lockdown. Last month, Preity, who donned the hat of a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough, has once again taken the scissors in her hand. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and posted a video of her husband having a hair cut from her. "I know I have a future in Hair dressing... when my husband allows me to give him a hair cut again #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she captioned the clip.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Looking like now you are professional in this work." Agreeing to the user, Preity said that it's her "corona talent". Check out the post here-

Meanwhile on Sunday, Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mill Gaya completed 17 years. She thanked the entire cast of the film, including director Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making the movie an "unforgettable experience" through a Instagram post. She wrote, "Remembering Koi Mil Gaya today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo. A big Thank you to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical."

Preity's co-star Hrithik Roshan also recalled the fond memories. Reminiscing his friendship with Jaadu, the actor shared a montage video comprising stills, and videos from the movie that featured his character Rohit. Alongside he wrote, "Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya."

Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya pic.twitter.com/vGmE2g6Kxc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 8, 2020

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.

