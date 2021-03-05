Prachi Desai says playing police officer for film 'Silence... Can You Hear It' made her bit nervous

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRACHI DESAI Prachi Desai says playing police officer made her bit nervous

Actress Prachi Desai will be seen essaying a police officer for the first time in her film "Silence... Can You Hear It". She says essaying the role made her a bit nervous. The first character poster of Prachi Desai has been unveiled. The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As she prepares to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which the woman disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers.

Talking about her look in the film, Prachi said: "I play the role of a cop in ‘Silence… Can You Hear It'. My character Sanjana works in tandem with ACP Avinash, played by Manoj Bajpayee sir. She is determined, sleek, sharp-minded, with the wit of a fox that has a hunger for challenges. This is the first time that I am playing the role of a police officer, which made me a wee bit nervous but overall it was a memorable and tremendous learning experience," she added.

Prachi took to her Instagram and introduced her character Sanjana. She wrote, "Meet Inspector Sanjana. Sharp with the wit of a fox... Joining ACP Avinash on the most complex murder investigation yet #SilenceCanYouHearIt premiering 26th March on @zee5premium."

Take a look:

The murder mystery Silence has been confirmed for an OTT release on March 26. Announcing the news, the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee recently tweeted "When everyone is hiding the truth, justice will thrive despite the Silence. Prepare for a murder mystery that will keep you guessing till the end. #SilenceCanYouHearIt premieres 26th March on @ZEE5Premium."

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles, along with Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

'Silence... Can You Hear It' premieres on March 26.