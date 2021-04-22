Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BHATT Pooja Bhatt shares she is suffering from 'survivors guilt' amid Covid second wave deaths

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often shares her thoughts on several issues. On Thursday, the actress took to her Twitter handle to express that she feels a survivor's guilt owing to the number of deaths that have happened during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the system has failed us. She also took a dig at politicians saying they have blood on their hands for not being prepared for the disaster.

"Anyone else feeling survivors guilt? I certainly am. Each death I hear of is like a hard blow. The system has failed us and how. The political class has blood on their hands. For not preparing. For sending out a message that ‘all is well'. For leaving us to fend for ourselves," Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

The actress-filmmaker's tweet comes just a day after Maharashtra witnessed a new record figure of Covid-19 deaths, along with a spike in the number of active cases. The state recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths while Delhi reported 24,638 new infections. 249 more people succumbed to the disease.

Pooja Bhatt has been actively sharing Covid related posts and urging her fans and followers to stay safe. Earlier, she shared a message on Instagram that reads, "Now more than ever is a time to connect with the pain & desperation of the world in the face of COVID-19. The Bombay Begums actress further added that we need to physically isolate and also added 'we need to empower, educate and empathise with people we see only as a means to an end - our frontline workers, essential service providers, the list is endless."

Amid the ongoing situation, veteran actor Dilip Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and prayed for everyone's well-being. Dilip Kumar, who is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others, simply tweeted, "Praying for Everybody."

The COVID-19 situation in the country is getting precarious. India on Thursday reported over 3.15 lakh COVID-19, the highest daily spike in infections the country has recorded, according to Union Health Ministry.