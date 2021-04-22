Image Source : TWITTER/ DILIP KUMAR Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar reacts to increasing Covid cases, says 'praying for everybody'

The COVID-19 situation in the country is getting precarious. India on Thursday reported over 3.15 lakh COVID-19, the highest daily spike in infections the country has recorded, according to Union Health Ministry. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system, India witnessed 2,104 deaths in 24 hours. The situation is getting scarier each day. Amid this, veteran actor Dilip Kumar took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and prayed for everyone's well-being.

Dilip Kumar, who is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others, simply tweeted, "Praying for Everybody."

With 3,14,835 new cases, the total coronavirus tally stand at 1,59,30,965. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,84,657. The country now has nearly 2.3 million active cases.

Talking about Maharashtra, the state recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths while Delhi reported 24,638 new infections. 249 more people succumbed to the disease.

Recently, Saira Banu treated her fans with an adorable picture of herself with Dilip Kumar. Duo is the real epitome of love and companionship. Saira took to her Instagram and shared a picture soaked in love. She captioned it, "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will."

The star couple often shares throwback pictures. Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have together worked in films such as Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22.

Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.