Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALSAIRABANU Saira Banu showers love on Dilip Kumar; shares adorable pic

Veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu are the real epitome of love and companionship. The actress treated her fans with an adorable picture with Dilip Kumar. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture soaked in love. She captioned it, "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will."

The star couple often shares throwback pictures. Recently, Saira also shared a picture collage in which one picture was from 1966 and the other from 2016. Saira captioned the picture, "friendship goals. 1966 to 2010". In the picture, Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar can be seen posing with their dear friend Dev Anand.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have together worked in films such as Sagina Mahato, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya. The two got married in 1966 when Dilip Kumar was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. In March 2020, Saira Banu shared an update on the legendary actor's health in the form of an audio visual message, in which she said, "Sab kuch theek hai, allah ka shukr hai, aap sab ki dua hai (We have your love. We have your affection and we are so grateful to you and so grateful to God. God is kind, thank you)."

Dilip Kumar is best known for his performances in classics such as Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam among others. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila.