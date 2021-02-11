Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorised parking in Bandra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJAB1972 Pooja Bhatt questions garbage disposal and unauthorized parking in Bandra

Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and spoke of indiscriminate waste disposal and unauthorized parking in the city's Bandra area. The actress-filmmaker feels that simply blaming the municipal corporation is not a solution. Citizens need to be more concerned and conscious. "Sorry to have to state this but Bandra is in an absolute mess. Only that much @mybmcWardHW can do. Citizens need to please be more concerned & conscious about how they dispose of garbage. Apathy has replaced (love) for Bandra?," Pooja tweeted.

In a separate tweet, she wrote: "If only every co-op society took responsibility for the lane/road outside their building with regards to the indiscriminate garbage disposal and even unauthorised parking, life would be different."

Pooja was last seen in the digital film Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film stars Pooja's sister Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Pooja is all set to return to the screen with the web series Bombay Begums. The Netflix show, created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava of Lipstick Under My Burkha fame, casts Pooja Bhatt alongside Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash and Rahul Bose. It is slated to release on March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"Bombay Begums is the story of their daily hustle, the story of their dreams - sometimes buried, sometimes fulfilled," Shrivastav, the series creator and director, said in a statement. The director said she has tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women. "I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day.", she added.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content, Chernin Entertainment, the story revolves around five women across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India.