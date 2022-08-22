Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif is happy to be 'back with her boys' Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif seems to enjoy the company of her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Recently, the actress took to her social media and posted a fun boomerang video of herself with 'her boys' and it looks like the trio are having a blast shooting the film! Sharing a photo along with the boomerang video, Katrina wrote "Back with my phone bhoot boys ………….." In the comments section of the post, Siddhant commented, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye, Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai.

Ishaan Khatter too shared the same photo and video, and wrote, "BOOmerangs my boos @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi." On this, Siddhant commented, "Hum sab ek saath behter hain, Sabse best mera bhai Ishaan Khatter hain wohooo!" On the other hand, Siddhant also shared a photo and wrote, "On our way! #PhoneBhoot @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter."

Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant on Koffee with Karan 7

Earlier this month, Katrina indirectly confirmed that she will appear on 'Koffee With Karan 7' with her Phone Booth co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. "Anyone for Koffee," Katrina captioned her photos and hinted that she might be making a presence in the ongoing season of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7.' ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi to grace the ‘Koffee’ couch together

However, earlier, there were reports that Katrina would star in the show with her husband Vicky Kaushal because it was at the same 'Couch' that their romance first took off. But, now it seems the actress will star in the show with her Ishaan and Siddhant. Also, there are reports that suggest Ishaan may discuss his split from Ananya Panday.

The 'Phantom' actress posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram account with the caption, "Anyone for Koffee??" to which Siddhant reacted with a raised hand emoji.

About Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, is all set to release on November 4. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.

Apart from 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' and with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan dons producer's hat, starts working on maiden film with Hansal Mehta

