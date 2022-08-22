Kareena Kapoor Khan dons producer's hat, starts working on maiden film with Hansal Mehta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HANSAL MEHTA Ektaa Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Mehta

Unfazed by the box-office failure of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', where she played his character's love interest, Kareena Kapoor has started work on her maiden production. She, however, has not revealed its name or other details. The actress took to the story section of her Instagram and posted an image of a film's script with 'Shahid' helmer Hansal Mehta's name in the director's credit.

The actress smartly concealed the title of the project by keeping a pen over it, though one can see the words 'The' and 'Murder'. A year ago, in August 2021, Kareena had announced on Instagram that she was getting into production in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Kareena had posted a picture of herself with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta, announcing that she would be donning the producer's hat 'soon'. She captioned the post, "They are incredible women and I'm thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them. Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

The producer of the film Ektaa Kapoor also showered her wishes and congratulated Kareena on her debut as a producer. Her post reads, "It's with immense happiness, pride & excitement that I'd like to welcome @kareenakapoorkhan on board as a producer for our next."

She continued, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

"It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe," Ektaa Kapoor added.

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

