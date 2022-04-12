PDA Alert! Khloe asks Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson to 'stop' as they get cosy in public; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM KARDASHIAN Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have gone into full PDA mode after the couple accepted their relationship. The Hollywood celebrities are leaving no chance to flaunt their love. On Monday, taking to her verified Instagram account, Kim posted pictures from her "late nite snack" date with Davidson. In the photos, Kim and Davidson had their arms around each other. In one of the photos, the American comedian can be seen reaching in to steal a kiss. Whereas, the second one has the much in love couple gazing into each other's eyes.

"Late nite snack," read the caption of the post. Seemingly, the photos were clicked on a date after the two made their public debut as a pair during the premiere of Kim's new show 'The Kardashians'. Reacting to the photos, Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Stop". In the following comment, she added, "Can you better any cuter."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West last February after nearly seven years of marriage. And then months later, in October 2021, her dating rumours with Davidson surfaced online. Recently, Kim gave her first public insight into their relationship as she admitted to not filming with her new boyfriend.

She said: "I have not filmed with him, and I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season. It wouldn't reach until next season."

Kim reassured faithful viewers - who will now be following her and the rest of her famous family on their new Hulu reality series 'The Kardashians' - she will "always be honest and open".

She continued: "You'll just have to see, but I'm always open and honest and I'll never not be, so you'll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I'm in.

"I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

-- with IANS inputs