Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra's daughter 'miracle baby', expresses joy in becoming maasi

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her film, Code Name Tiranga, alongside Harrdy Sandhu. The actors are going all out and about to promote their film and ensure it reaches the masses. Ahead of her release, during an interview, the actress was quizzed about her feeling on becoming maasi to Priyanka Chopra's daughter and about her look in the upcoming espionage thriller film.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Ishaqzaade actress was quizzed if she was happy to be a maasi. To which she replied, "She is so cute I want to eat her. Ya of course! She is just a miracle baby, the most beautiful baby the sweetest baby."

The actress was also questioned about her upcoming film's look being compared to Priyanka Chopra's look in Don. Parineeti said, Who are these amazing people? I want to meet them. Isn’t that the greatest compliment?"

The actress further went on to say, "I remember when Mimi didi was doing Don, she was coming from a very different phase in her life and when she did it, we all were like ‘wooo’. She was looking so amazing and can you call your sister hot? (laughs). She was looking hot, she was looking so cool. So if that is happening with me I think that will be awesome. I hope I can get that sort of appreciation like her."

Speaking of Code Name Tiranga, the film is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala. It will hit the theatres on the 14th of October. Parineeti and Ribhu Dasgupta will be collaborating for the second time. The duo earlier worked together in the Netflix film 'The Girl on the Train', though the movie didn't do that well in the market. The actress had three releases last year, 'The Girl on the Train', director Dibakar Banerjee’s delayed 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and the Saina Nehwal biopic 'Saina'. She will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

