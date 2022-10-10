Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?', internet is in splits | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, is known for her candid and quirky nature. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and has been on a roll since then. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films and proved her mettle with each performance. Janhvi has found a niche for herself and amassed a massive fan following. The actress was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, and it opened to rave reviews at the box office. She is an avid social media user and often shares sneak peeks from her life. Now, she dropped a fun reel with her team that has left the internet in splits.

On Monday, the Roohi actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video. The hilarious clip features Janhvi reenacting the well-known dialogue from the 1967 movie Anita, starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna, "How Much Pagal." Janhvi is imitating the dialogue while sitting in what seems to be a vanity van, and her expressions are pretty amusing. She is seen clad in a pastel yellow kurti. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Night shoots got us like."

As soon as she dropped the video, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. Actor, Sanjay Kapoor, also reacted to the amusing video with laughing emojis.

Earlier, the actress shared a fun transition reel along with her friend. In the video, she was seen seamlessly transitioning from a bathing gown to a white mini dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped the filming schedule for her upcoming film Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. Besides this, the actress also has Mili in her pipeline.

