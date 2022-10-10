Monday, October 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?', internet is in splits | Video

Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?', internet is in splits | Video

Janhvi Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, shared a video in which she goes all goofy with her crew as they create a fun reel during a night shoot. Check out.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2022 17:51 IST
Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor & gang share they are 'how much pagal?'

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, is known for her candid and quirky nature. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and has been on a roll since then. Over the years, the actress has starred in several films and proved her mettle with each performance. Janhvi has found a niche for herself and amassed a massive fan following. The actress was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, and it opened to rave reviews at the box office. She is an avid social media user and often shares sneak peeks from her life. Now, she dropped a fun reel with her team that has left the internet in splits.

On Monday, the Roohi actress took to her Instagram account and shared a video. The hilarious clip features Janhvi reenacting the well-known dialogue from the 1967 movie Anita, starring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna, "How Much Pagal." Janhvi is imitating the dialogue while sitting in what seems to be a vanity van, and her expressions are pretty amusing. She is seen clad in a pastel yellow kurti. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Night shoots got us like."

As soon as she dropped the video, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. Actor, Sanjay Kapoor, also reacted to the amusing video with laughing emojis.

Earlier, the actress shared a fun transition reel along with her friend. In the video, she was seen seamlessly transitioning from a bathing gown to a white mini dress.

Related Stories
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor slay in white as they party with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah & others

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor slay in white as they party with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah & others

Janhvi Kapoor gets Friday ready in style with a swift transition | Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor gets Friday ready in style with a swift transition | Watch Video

Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: KJo calls Ranveer his 'fashion buddy,' denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: KJo calls Ranveer his 'fashion buddy,' denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

Janhvi Kapoor bags role opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Deets Inside

Janhvi Kapoor bags role opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Deets Inside

Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals she wants to haunt Priyanka Chopra, reason will shock you

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped the filming schedule for her upcoming film Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. Besides this, the actress also has Mili in her pipeline. 

Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares video from her physiotherapy session, reveals how her daughter motivated her

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News