Shilpa Shetty shares video from her physiotherapy session, reveals how her daughter motivated her

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress who is synonymous with fitness in showbiz. The actress is a huge fitness geek and serves as an inspiration to many. She is a firm believer in daily dedication and hard work when practising yoga. The actress keeps motivating her followers by posting workout videos on her social media platforms. However, her workouts came to a standstill after she had an accident on the sets of her upcoming project, 'Indian Police Force'. Now, after two months of rest and physiotherapy sessions, she is finally back on her feet. The actress took to social media and shared her recovery video.

On Monday, Shilpa took to her Instagram account and shared a video displaying her journey of recovery after a leg injury. The video features the actress going through various physiotherapy sessions. Along with the video, she wrote a heartfelt note about her recovery from the incident. She wrote, "It’s been two months today… since my injury. Let me tell you honestly, it’s NOT been easy. The mental agony has been as severe as the physical pain. For someone who’s a workaholic and a fitness addict like me, these past eight weeks have had its own share of frustration, anger, sadness, and helplessness."

The actress further went on to reveal how her daughter motivated her throughout. She wrote, "I found a very strong source of motivation to get better as quickly from daughter. Having Samisha around me for every physiotherapy session. It was only as time passed that I realised how she was waiting EAGERLY for me to "be able to pick her up" again. Those smiles, hugs, little sweet nothings, and kisses were all I needed on some days."

At the end of her note, Shilpa asked people to seek help. "If you can’t cope with somethings on your own, seek help.If you know of someone who is struggling for whatever reason, extend help and support. There couldn’t be a more apt day than Mental Health day to discuss this. Broken hearts & spirits aren’t any less painful than broken bones. Everyone deserves to heal from them all."

Her post has gotten a lot of appreciation on social media. Several celebrities and fans praised the actress for her unshakable spirit and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

