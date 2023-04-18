Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKTIWARII Palak Tiwari expresses disappointment after her comments about Salman Khan's 'strict rules' go viral

Palak Tiwari made headlines recently when she revealed that Salman Khan has strict rules for women on his movie sets that they should not wear low necklines. Her comment instantly when viral and Khan was slammed for not letting women wear what they want. While the actress clarified her comment, she expressed disappointment that her comment was misinterpreted. Palak Tiwari said that she has the utmost respect for Salman Khan and she might have done a 'poor job' explaining what she meant.

Palak Tiwari in a conversation with Connect FM Canada said, "I have so much love for him in my heart. One thing that Salman sir is not, is ‘narrow-minded’. He is not somebody that will ever try to curtail anybody in any sort of way. Maybe I did a poor job at expounding my thoughts, but what I meant by that was he is somebody that I really revere."

After Palak, Shehnaaz Gill had also reacted to Salman Khan's strict rules on dress code and said that the superstar has only encouraged her to do better. The Punjabi actress said, "Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career."

Soon after the comment blew up social media, Palak Tiwari clarified what she really meant with the statement. As quoted by ETimes, Palak said, "It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."

Palak original statement was, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. 'Wow, very wonderful,' she exclaimed."

When asked why such regulations existed for women, Palak referred to Salman as a "traditionalist... Of course, he says, "Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear whatever you want)," but he also says, "My girls should always be protected." If there are males around she doesn't know, it's not his own space where he doesn't trust everyone; he's like, 'the female should be safe, always'."

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid on April 21.

