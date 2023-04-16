Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal grooves on The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian calls him ‘Rockstar’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Raghav Juyal grooves on The Kapil Sharma Show

Raghav Juyal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor-dancer recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with the entire cast of Salman Khan's film. The KKBKKJ team had a blast at the show. Now, Kapil Sharma has uploaded a clip from the episode in which Raghav is seen dancing to his heart's content.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared a video of Raghav Juyal dancing in a carefree mood. The clip shows Raghav flaunting his amazing moves. The video also shows Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar on the stage. Sharing this video, Kapil wrote, "You r a rockstar my bro @raghavjuyal don’t miss the fun tonight with the team of #kisikabhaikisikijaan in #thekapilsharmashow."

Speaking of the film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan with Pooja Hedga, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and others. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 21, 2023. Farhad Samji directed it, while Salman Khan Films produced it. The film's plot revolves around Bhaijaan, an honest man. He lives peacefully with his brothers and employs violence to settle any disagreements. However, for the sake of his girlfriend, he chooses to change his ways. When Bhaijaan discovers that his girlfriend's family is in danger as a result of their prior rival, he sets out to defend them without alerting anybody.

Earlier, the makers released the trailer for the film. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humour, romance, drama, music, and undoubtedly jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

